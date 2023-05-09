National Press Club Statement on Death of AFP Video Journalist Arman Soldin

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on journalist Arman Soldin who was killed by rocket fire while working in Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Our hearts go out to the family and colleagues of Arman Soldin, an AFP video journalist who was working Tuesday outside of Bakhmut in Ukraine when he was killed by a rocket fired by Russian forces. Soldin was with a group of journalists who were covering Ukrainian troops when they came under heavy fire. The rocket landed close to Soldin. He was 32. Journalism is always a dangerous business but even more so in a war zone. Journalists like Arman Soldin are close to the frontlines and constantly risking their lives to tell the world the story of the battle for Ukraine."

