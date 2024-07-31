National Press Club Statement On Death of Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al Reifi

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the death of two Al Jazeera journalists, Ismail Al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami Al Reifi following an airstrike today in Gaza.

"Tragically two of Al Jazeera's journalists were killed today while working in the field in Northern Gaza. Ismail Al-Ghoul and cameraman Rami Al Reifi, were hit by what was believed to be an IDF airstrike. Both men had been working under very difficult conditions for months to bring the world important news out of Gaza. They worked through illness from lack of food and water and braved many dangers to keep reporting. Today the odds and an airstrike caught up with them. Their important and brave voices have now been silenced.

Our hearts go out to their families and colleagues at Al Jazeera.

Journalists are non-combatants in conflicts such as those in Gaza. All caution must be taken to keep them from being harmed as they do their important work. Mr. Al-Ghoul was on the air on Al Jazeera nearly every day. It was well known where he was, what he was doing and that he worked for Al Jazeera. While working, he wore a vest and helmet marked PRESS. More than one hundred Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on Israel Oct. 7.

