National Press Club Statement on Developments in the Case of RFE Journalist

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on new charges brought by the Russian government against Alsu Kurmasheva of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

"We reject these latest false charges by the Russian government against Alsu. She has done nothing wrong and should be released immediately. This continued abuse of an American citizen must stop. Alsu is being targeted because she is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime.

"We had hoped that Russia would release Alsu after finding she was there to briefly help her ailing mother in Russia, and so she can be with her family for the holidays. Instead, they have raised the stakes by potentially adding another potential 10 years to her sentence, simply because she interviewed Russian citizens for a book she has written for her media outlet on their thoughts on the war against Ukraine.

"The U.S. government must declare its citizen unjustly detained. Alsu has now been held for more than 50 days. Also, the U.S. must demand that Russia provide proper notice that it is holding Alsu, as is required by law."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

