National Press Club Statement On Egyptian Court Sentence Against Al Jazeera Journalist

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Jen Judson and National Press Club Journalism Institute President Gil Klein on the 15-year prison sentence imposed by an Egyptian court this week on Al Jazeera Journalist Ahmed Taha.

"We object in the strongest terms to the arbitrary sentence against Ahmed Taha, a journalist for Al Jazeera since 2011. Taha, who lives in London and is a presenter on Al Jazeera's Mubasher Channel interviewed former presidential candidate Aboul Fotouh in late 2018 to discuss the upcoming 2019 elections. For this interview, Taha was charged with spreading 'false news.' Interviewing opposition political figures is a routine part of the practice of journalism. There is nothing false about it. This is part of a pattern by Egypt of harassing Al Jazeera journalists that started with a sweep of their offices in 2013. Even today there are still four Al Jazeera journalists being held without charges in Egypt. They are Hisham Abdel-Aziz, Bahaa El-Din Ibrahim, Ahmed Al-Najdi and Rabie Al-Sheikh. All four should be released immediately."

