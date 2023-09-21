National Press Club Statement On Evan Gershkovich's Court Appearance In Moscow

News provided by

National Press Club

21 Sep, 2023, 19:33 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Kline, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the appearance of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at Moscow City Court on Tuesday.

"We were glad to see Evan at the court on Tuesday after six months of suffering from being held in isolation. We would prefer to see him walking as a free man. We renew our call that Russia release him at once and without conditions. We were disappointed that the court would not hear Evan's appeal and sent it back to a lower court for some administrative review. He continues to be held in unjust detention without being charged. It could not be more clear that his detention is itself a punishment.

We also noticed that one of the journalists in the courtroom – Matthew Chance from CNN -- was essentially kicked out  (along with his cameraman) while other media were allowed to keep shooting. From the video there is nothing Chance or his cameraman have done that would cause this to happen. It is a stark reminder of how Russia operates under a cloak of censorship and propaganda and exercises harsh and arbitrary control over media on an ongoing basis."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

