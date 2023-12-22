National Press Club Statement On First Week of Jimmy Lai Trial

News provided by

National Press Club

22 Dec, 2023, 18:35 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the first week of the expected 80 day trial of Hong Kong Publisher Jimmy Lai.

"We were deeply disappointed and disturbed to see that the court in Hong Kong allowed the sedition charge against Jimmy Lai, Publisher of Apple News, to proceed this week. Irrespective of any merit in the charge, it was not filed by the government within the required timeframe so should have been dismissed on procedural grounds. The fact that it was upheld, signals the illegitimacy of these proceedings. We are very concerned about what will happen now when the trial resumes Jan. 2 and the court hears Mr. Lai's plea. We will be watching, as will the whole world. We call on the court to dismiss all charges and release Mr. Lai to his family. His unjust pretrial detention of two years has been outrageous and punitive, for Mr. Lai and his family. China is sending a terrible signal to Hong Kong and the entire world. Journalism is not a crime."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With more than 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, press freedom consultant for NPC

SOURCE National Press Club

