National Press Club Statement on House Passage of PRESS Act

News provided by

National Press Club

19 Jan, 2024, 07:51 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the passage of legislation in the House that would create a federal shield law protecting journalists from being compelled by federal law enforcement to reveal their sources.

"We gladly welcome the bipartisan vote by House lawmakers to pass legislation from Reps. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) to create a federal shield law for journalists. The PRESS Act helps protect the First Amendment freedoms in our Constitution, which are key to our democracy. This step is long overdue.

"This isn't the first time the House has passed legislation to create statutory protection for journalists and their anonymous sources. The House passed earlier versions of the legislation in 2022 and 2007, but those bills died in the Senate. The Senate must now rectify this wrong and swiftly pass this legislation offering vital protections to the working press and their sources, who must sometimes remain anonymous for their own safety.

"Individual journalists have gone to considerable lengths — including spending time in jail — to resist subpoena demands to reveal their sources' identities. And newsrooms have incurred steep legal bills fighting such subpoenas. If the Senate follows the House's lead and passes this federal shield law, it will send a message that our First Amendment freedoms must be protected and will offer a measure of stability to journalists who face varying protections in different states."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

National Press Club Statement On Iranian Journalists Release From Prison

National Press Club Statement On Iranian Journalists Release From Prison

Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism...
National Press Club Statement on Israel-Hamas War at 100 Days

National Press Club Statement on Israel-Hamas War at 100 Days

The following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Federal and State Legislation

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.