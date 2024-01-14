National Press Club Statement On Iranian Journalists Release From Prison

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the release of Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi earlier today from prison in Tehran. Both women were the 2023 John Aubuchon Press Freedom Honorees (International).

"We are overjoyed to hear the news that Niloofar and Elaheh have been released on bail and have walked out of Evin prison. Neither should have been charged, convicted, or imprisoned for doing their jobs as journalists. Their coverage of the death  of Masha Amini showed the world the brutality of Iran's morality police. While this made them heroes to Iranian people, they were unjustly convicted on false charges and sentenced to at least 12 years. They were released on bail and we are awaiting details on the conditions of their release.

In November, 2023, the Club honored these two journalists at the annual Fourth Estate Gala. Club member Jason Rezaian of the Washington Post accepted the award on their behalf and gave a moving tribute as a central part of the program. The Washington Post ran a full-page ad to highlight the Aubuchon honorees (also including Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal.) We are so pleased that 50 days later they walked out of prison.  Rezaian himself was an Aubuchon honoree back in 2015 and was held 544 days in Evin prison prior to his release in 2016. We look forward to welcoming Nilfoor and Elaheh to the Press Club in the future.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through a free and independent press and programs and trainings. NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

