National Press Club Statement on Israel-Hamas War at 100 Days

14 Jan, 2024, 11:11 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the marking of 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war and the urgent need to protect the journalists trying to cover it.

"We mourn the loss of at least 82 journalists killed since the Israel-Hamas war began Oct. 7. The overall death toll in this conflict is devastating, and includes 75 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 3 Lebanese journalists and media workers, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The working press in Gaza face great risks every day as they bravely cover the conflict and inform the world about the deadly fighting and its aftermath, including disrupted communications, supply shortages, and extensive power outages.

"The National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute call on the Israel Defense Forces to do everything in its power to avoid further journalist casualties. Journalists are not combatants and must be protected."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every leading news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through a free and independent press and through programs and trainings. NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534, for the National Press Club

