National Press Club Statement On Israel's Vote To Block Al Jazeera

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the decision by the Israeli government to block Al Jazeera from broadcasting to Israeli citizens.

"We object to the announced decision by the government of Israel to block the news programing of Al Jazeera from reaching Israeli citizens. We furthermore object to any potential decision to order the shuttering of Al Jazeera bureaus in Israel.

"The people of Israel are in the midst of a critical debate about the policy of their government in its six-month war with Hamas, along with the broader direction of their government. What's more, Al Jazeera's coverage of what is happening in the occupied Palestinian territories is relied upon by millions of viewers around the world.

"At this pivotal juncture for Israeli democracy, any moves by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to end Al Jazeera's reporting from Israel would be reminiscent of actions taken by illiberal governments to crack down on journalism they felt threatened their hold on power. Such anti-press freedom actions are unworthy of a fellow democracy that prizes its close relationship with the U.S. government and the American people."

