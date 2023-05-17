National Press Club Statement on Killing of Radio Host Ralikonelo Joki

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the killing of radio host Ralikonelo Joki of Lesotho this week.

"We call for a full investigation – and for justice – in the tragic shooting death of radio host Ralikonelo Joki on May 14 in Lesotho. We understand from reports that Joki, who used the name Leqhashasha on air, was leaving the Ts'enolo FM station in Maseru after his Sunday night broadcast when he was shot 14 times, including once in the head. Joki's current affairs show covered government, agriculture and corruption. He had received three death threats via Facebook in recent months, according to reports from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Shootings related to journalists are not new in Lesotho. One important cases will be tried in July when the 2016 shooting of Lesotho Times Editor Lloyd Mutungamiri will take place."

