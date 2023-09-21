National Press Club Statement On Las Vegas Review Journal Reporter Sabrina Schnur

News provided by

National Press Club

21 Sep, 2023, 17:58 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the online harassment of Sabrina Schnur, a veteran reporter for the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"The vitriolic hate-filled attacks aimed at Sabrina Schnur, one of the Las Vegas Review Journal's top reporters must stop. Sabrina wrote stories based on the knowledge at the time and it was due to her reporting and sourcing that the police realized the truth of what happened. As soon as they realized there was more to the story than a bike crash, she immediately informed the police and her subsequent reporting reflected the new knowledge. We applaud the journalism of Sabrina and others at the Las Vegas Review Journal, without whom we may not have learned the full story of the tragic killing of a former police chief.

Trolls have taken the stories out of order and twisted the facts – and their behavior toward Sabrina and other staff at the Review Journal is unacceptable and must halt at once."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every leading journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

General Paul M. Nakasone to speak at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Thursday, September 28

Politicians Square Off Against the Press in Annual National Press Club Spelling Bee, Wednesday Sept. 20

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.