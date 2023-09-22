National Press Club Statement On Las Vegas Review Journal Reporter Sabrina Schnur

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the online harassment of Sabrina Schnur, a reporter for the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"The vitriolic hate-filled attacks aimed at Sabrina Schnur, one of the Las Vegas Review Journal's top reporters must stop. Sabrina wrote stories based on the knowledge at the time, We applaud the journalism of Sabrina and others at the Las Vegas Review Journal, who are telling the full story of the tragic killing of a former police chief.

Trolls have taken the stories out of order and twisted the facts – and their behavior toward Sabrina and other staff at the Review Journal is unacceptable and must halt at once."

Editors note: This release has been corrected from the original to reflect the fact that Schnur was not responsible for alerting police to the existence of a viral video of the killing of a retired police chief. The following story from the Las Vegas Review Journal clarifies that "police investigators were alerted to the video on Aug. 29 after a high school student approached a school resource officer and showed that person the video."

Full Review Journal story is here:

http://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/homocides/a-cowardly-act-police-announce-arrest-of-second-teen-in-shocking-hit-and-run-killing-2907312

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every leading journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club