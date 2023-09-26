National Press Club Statement on Mexican Journalist Jesus Gutierrez Vergara Killed In Sonora

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the murder of Mexican journalist Jesus Gutierrez Vergara near the border with Arizona on Saturday.

"We were devastated to hear the news that Jesus Gutierrez Vergara has become the sixth Mexican journalist killed in 2023. Police have no suspects in custody for this crime. We urge law enforcement to find out who carried out this killing and to prioritize bringing them to justice.

Gutierrez Vergara left his house in San Luis Rio Colorado in Sonora state and crossed the street to speak with four police officers according to news reports. Shortly after he arrived, a truck carrying men with automatic weapons arrived and opened fire. They killed one of the officers and Gutierrez Vergara. The other officers were wounded. Gutierrez Vergara was struck multiple times.

Gutierrez Vergara , 47, was director of Notiface Prensa Digital de San Luis, a community Facebook news page that broadcast live police activities.

In 2022, 13 journalists were killed in Mexico making it the most dangerous place to work as a journalist outside of a war zone.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club