National Press Club Statement on Murder of Guatemalan Journalists

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the murders of Edin Alonso and Hugo Gutiérrez, operators of Noticas Caballo Blanco (White Horse News), in Guatemala on August 11.

"We are outraged by the murders of Guatemalan journalists Edin Alonso and Hugo Gutiérrez, operators of the Facebook news site Noticias Caballo Blanco, in the town of Retalhuleu. These are the third and fourth murders of Guatemalan journalists and the 14th and 15th murder of Latin American journalists in 2023.

We are exceedingly concerned about these murders taking place on the eve of Guatemala's controversial presidential election. We call on the Guatemalan government to fully investigate these murders and bring the killers to justice."

