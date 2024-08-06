National Press Club Statement on Murder of Journalist Alejandro Martinez Noguez

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the murder of veteran crime reporter Alejandro Martinez Noguez in Mexico Aug. 4.

"The killing of Alejandro Martinez Noguez is a tragedy for his family, his colleagues and his county. WE mourn his loss. A veteran crime reporter on the most dangerous beat in Mexico, Martinez has been under government protection since his life was threatened in 2022. On Sunday he was riding in a car with armed agents when he was shot and killed by gunman in a passing car. The agents were wounded in the assault. It is vital for the profession that his killers be found, tried and sentenced. Sadly this is seldom the case for murders of journalists in Mexico. Martinez was killed in Guanajuato a region marked by violent clashes between cartels.

"Mexico's government protection program is cited in asylum cases by the U.S. Government as a reason to deport Mexican journalists, who, the government argues in court, will be protected by Mexico. Sadly this program has proven over the years to be fatally ineffective. The Department of Homeland Security tried unsuccessfully to use this argument to deport journalist Emilio Gutierrez Soto in a case the National Press Club helped fight in court. The Immigration judge accepted the government's argument but was overturned by the U.S. Bureau of Immigration Appeals. Gutierrez Soto was granted asylum earlier this year in a landmark case that lasted 15 years.

"Martinez death follows that of journalist Victor Morales who was killed in Chiapas state June 28. There have been no arrests in Morales case."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club