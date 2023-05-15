National Press Club Statement On Murder of Mexican Photojournalist Gerardo Torres

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the murder of Mexican Photojournalist Gerardo Torres.

"Our hearts go out to the family and colleagues of Gerardo Torres who was shot dead by armed assailants in the Icacos neighborhood of Acapulco last weekend. We had hoped that the security situation for Mexican journalists was improving after a horrible 2022 where 13 journalists were killed according to Reporters Without Borders. Torres is now the 2nd Mexican journalist killed in 2023 following the murder of Abisai Perez Romero in February. We are carefully monitoring this situation and call on the government of Mexico to redouble efforts to keep journalists safe."

