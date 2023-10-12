National Press Club Statement On Ongoing Journalist Safety Issues in Gaza/Israel

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the continuing incidents of journalists killed, wounded, missing or detained in the conflict in Gaza/Israel.

"We are heartbroken that the violence against journalists continues alongside the horrific events in Israel and the Gaza. We call on all journalists to follow their known safety protocols and recognize them for their courage in reporting on what is happening. Unfortunately, we are seeing reports of rising numbers of journalist deaths.

"Various sources report three Palestinian journalists died after Israeli bombing of the Hiji Building in Rimal, which housed media companies. Those killed include Al-Khamsa News Editor-in-Chief of Al-Khama, Saeed al-Taweel, and Khabar journalists Mohammad Sobh and Hisham Alnwaj. In addition, photojournalist Mohammed Fayez Abu Matar was killed during an Israeli airstrike in Southern Gaza.

"Just days ago there were four journalists killed. That number is now eight. All are Palestinian.

"Israeli photojournalist, Roee Idan who works for Ynet, is missing, wounded, and presumed among those held hostage in Gaza. According to reports, after he documented Hamas paragliders attacking his kibbutz, he raced to the other side of the compound to find his wife had been killed by Hamas in their home. He is now missing along with his three year old daughter. This is tragic. We call for his release.

"One of the Palestinian journalists previously reported as missing, Nidal Al-Wahid, is now described by his family as detained by Israel. We call for his release.

"In a recent report, Israeli police allegedly pointed rifles at a crew from Sky News Arabia and assaulted Firas Lutfi, a correspondent and ordered him to remove his clothes and leave the area where he was working. The police also confiscated the cell phones of the crew.

"Journalists must be able to do their important jobs, as impartial witnesses who are reporting on what is happening. They must be protected and free to do their jobs as safely as possible."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes a more participatory democracy via a free and independent press. The NPCJI is the non-profit arm of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club