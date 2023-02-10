National Press Club Statement On Press Freedom Issues In India

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on this week's developments on press freedom issues in India.

"This was a consequential week for journalism in India. We were shocked by the brutal murder of journalist Shashikant Warishe. The subject of his investigative reporting, land developer Pandharinath Amberkar, has been detained by police and charged with murder. Warishe was reportedly run over by an SUV while fueling his own vehicle at a gas station. The incident occurred one day after publication of the investigative story. Reports indicated there had been threats on Warashe's life prior to the murder and those threats had been communicated to authorities. Law enforcement in Maharashta state must redouble efforts to protect journalists in light of these developments. We call for a full and vigorous investigation not only of the crime but of the police response to the threats.

"Also, this week journalist Saddique Kappan was finally released after 2 years in jail without trial. This Delhi-based journalist had been covering a brutal rape in the northern part of the country. As it was becoming a national story he was jailed by police. This stopped his further reporting and might have intimidated others who were covering the story. While we are pleased to learn Kappan has finally been released he should never have been jailed in the first place.

"While these abuses are direct issues for local governments and local police, India's national government should be stepping in to ensure justice for journalists. Protecting the rights of journalists and ensuring their safety protects the rights of all Indian citizens to be informed. This is one of the critical attributes of democracy. We call on the Indian government to do better.

"In December 2022 the National Press Club named Indian journalist Rana Ayyub as its John Aubuchon Press Freedom Honoree. Ayyub, who is a powerful voice for a free and independent press, was the first Indian journalist to receive the Aubuchon Award – or any award – from the National Press Club. The Club's purpose in honoring Ayyub was to call attention to her significant work as well as that of other Indian journalists who report with courage and skill in an increasingly hostile environment."

