National Press Club Statement On Radio Free Europe Editor Detained in Russia

News provided by

National Press Club

19 Oct, 2023, 13:51 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, Russia's detention of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

"We are tremendously concerned by the detention of Alsu Kurmasheva on the opportunistic charges of failing to register as a foreign agent. Alsu is a Radio Free Europe editor who works in the Czech Republic and is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Russia. She visited Russia on a family emergency in May and was detained upon exit in June.

"Reports on her detention suggest that Alsu may have gathered information about university professors being pressed into the Russian military.  While we don't know if she was reporting on this trip, that would be normal newsgathering. It is also notable that the primary responsibility to register as a foreign agent falls on a journalist's employer. Russia called on Radio Free Europe to register as a foreign agent in 2022 but they have chosen to not do so as they are not a foreign agent. Until now this had not been tested.

Alsu is the second U.S. citizen to be held by Russia since the cold war – joining Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal who was taken more than six months ago and is held in Moscow. Alsu is held in Kazan, Russia, in a temporary facility. Failing to register as a foreign agent can carry a sentence of up to five years in prison. Alsu has already been detained almost five months without formal charges. We call for her immediate release and for clarification of what is expected of reporters for Radio Free Europe when entering Russia regarding Foreign Agent Registration.

Finally, we call on the U.S. government to expedite its process and declare Alsu's detention unjust, opening resources to support her release.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism institute promotes an engaged global citizenry, through an independent and free press. The Institute is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

