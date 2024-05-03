RFE/RL Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva Honored with President's Award from the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement by National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the 2024 recipient of the President's Award to be presented at the National Press Club Awards Dinner on August 28.

"This year the President's Award at the National Press Club will help call attention to the wrongful detention of RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva who has been detained in Russia since October 2023.

"Alsu is many things - an editor, reporter, wife and mother. There is one thing she is not - a criminal. Journalism is not a crime and I hope this recognition leads not only to our government labeling Alsu wrongfully detained but to her freedom.

"It is my sincere hope that Alsu can join us at the Press Club to accept this award this Summer along with her husband Pavel and her daughters Bibi and Miriam who have tirelessly worked and advocated for their wife and mother."

Wilkins spoke with Kurmasheva's husband Pavel Butorin at the National Press Club this week to share the news. A video of their exchange can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibHI4OAinY0

