National Press Club Statement on Radio Free Europe Journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the release of Radio Free Europe journalist Alsu Kurmasheva from detention in Russia.

"Our joy at Alsu's release today is tempered by our anger that she was taken in the first place. Alsu was guilty of no crime and was held in deplorable conditions and separated from her family in a cruel and heartless manner.

"We congratulate the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Team which worked hard for Alsu's release and for all those who supported her case.

"Alsu's family: Pavel, Bibi and Miriam, were her best champions and advocates. Through broken hearts they fought for her with skill and passion. We honor them and hope they are soon reunited with Alsu -- the heart of their family.

"We are grateful to the U.S. Government for their ability to broker this historic swap. President Biden has shown strong leadership here and deserves significant credit.

"Throughout the campaign, the Press Club coordinated with the family and the Radio Free Europe Team in Washington to lend support and experience when possible. We led a coalition of journalism organizations calling on the government to declare that her detention was wrongful. We look forward to honoring Alsu with The President's Award at our annual Awards Dinner on August 28. Today we celebrate her freedom!"

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren, [email protected] for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club