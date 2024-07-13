National Press Club Statement On Safety For Journalists Covering GOP Convention

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from National Press Club President Emily Wilkins on the safety of journalists covering the GOP Convention, which begins next week in Milwaukee.

"Thousands of reporters, editors, photographers, researchers and support staff are in Milwaukee to bring Americans the important news coming out of the Republican Convention, which begins July 15. We call on all who are attending the convention, as participants or protestors to let us do our jobs safely on behalf of the American people who have every right to know the details of one of the biggest political events of the election.

"We call upon those who speak from the podium at the convention to refrain from language that could inflame those in the streets against journalists.

"We call on police, protestors and attendees to respect the unique role reporters play in our democracy, and allow them to do their jobs safely and without unnecessary interference.

"The National Press Club is a resource for all journalists before, during and after the convention."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and overseas.

