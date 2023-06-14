National Press Club Statement on Sentencing of Oscar Zamora

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the conviction and sentencing of Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the Guatemalan government's ridiculous and vindictive case against news publisher José Rubén Zamora, president and publisher of El Periódico.

"Zamora's sentencing on Wednesday to six years of prison is heartbreakingly cruel, particularly given the fact the asset and money laundering charges he was convicted of were essentially manufactured to punish a critical voice in Guatemala and to send a silencing message to others who would follow in his footsteps. Journalism and the exchange of opinions are the foundations of free societies. Zamora has not committed any crime.

"The unrelenting legal campaign by the government of President Alejandro Giammattei has already caused El Periódico to completely cease publication, depriving Guatemalans of an essential source for news and investigations into political corruption. We hope the international community will not lose sight of what is happening in Guatemala and that supporters of the free press will join us in demanding that Zamora be freed immediately."

