National Press Club Statement On Shooting At Annapolis Capital Gazette Newspaper

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Andrea Edney, President of the National Press Club, on the shooting today at the Annapolis Capital Gazette Newspaper.

We stand with our colleagues at the Annapolis Capital Gazette Newspaper which reportedly today suffered an active shooter event where people were injured including a reported five fatalities. We are heartbroken for our colleagues and their families and the Annapolis community they serve.