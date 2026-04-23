National Press Club statement on the acquittal today of American-born journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin in Kuwait

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. today issued the following statement on the acquittal today of American-born journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin in Kuwait:

"We welcome the news that Ahmed Shihab-Eldin has been acquitted after being detained by Kuwaiti authorities for the past seven weeks.

Although Shihab-Eldin's acquittal is a great relief for journalists everywhere, his detention represents a clear deterioration of press freedom and the freedom of expression in Kuwait and across the Gulf during the ongoing Iran war.

Laws that broadly criminalize the dissemination of information in the name of national security can have a chilling effect on journalists and the public's right to know. Journalism is not a crime.

By detaining Shihab-Eldin, Kuwaiti authorities have signaled that sharing or reporting content that runs counter to official government narratives on the conflict will invite retribution, including jail time or worse. These tactics must end, and journalists must be free to report facts without fear of harassment or imprisonment."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 2,500 members, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Beth Francesco, National Press Club Journalism Institute executive director, [email protected].

SOURCE National Press Club