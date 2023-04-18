National Press Club Statement On The Upcoming Trial Of Asheville Blade Reporters

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the upcoming trial of North Carolina journalists Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit. Bliss and Coit were covering the eviction of a homeless encampment on December 25, 2021, when they were arrested and charged with trespassing. A trial is scheduled for Wednesday.

"Journalists Matilda Bliss and Veronica Coit of the citizen journalism news outlet The Asheville Blade were doing their jobs, reporting on the clearing by local police of a homeless encampment, when they were arrested on December 25, 2021. Police body camera footage shows Bliss and Coit did not endanger anyone or obstruct any police activity. They were performing a public service in reporting on an event of significant importance in their community.

Journalism is not a crime. No journalist should be arrested for their work, no journalist should be prosecuted for their work, and no journalist should be forced to stand trial simply for doing their job. We urge prosecutors in Buncombe County, North Carolina to drop these retaliatory charges before the meritless trial commences of these journalists."

Background:

https://www.press.org/newsroom/arrests-cnn-journalists-minneapolis-denounced-national-press-club-journalism-institute

Contact:

Bill McCarren,

(202) 662 - 7534

SOURCE National Press Club