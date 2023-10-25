National Press Club Statement on Tragic Death of Family of Al Jazeera Journalist

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the tragic death of the family of Al Jazeera Gaza Bureau Chief Wael Al Dahdouh.

"We were shocked and heartbroken to hear of the terrible death of the family of Wael Al Dahdouh, the Al Jazeera Bureau Chief for Gaza. He was broadcasting live reporting about the very Israeli airstrike believed to have hit the building where his wife, son and daughter were seeking shelter. He learned while on the air that all three had died.

"This incident brings into sharp relief the reality that journalists are often part of the communities they are covering and that their own families suffer the same dangers as all members of those affected communities. When bombs are dropped on communities like Gaza, they kill and injure civilians including journalists and their families.

"The death of Wael Al Dahdouh's family will not be recorded among the casualties of journalists killed in the war, but we know they supported him and were his life and their loss is immeasurable and unimaginable. Our thoughts are with him and with all his colleagues at Al Jazeera."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members the Club is an outspoken advocate for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through and independent and free press. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

