National Press Club Statement on Unjust Reincarceration of Journalist José Rubén Zamora

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, 117th President of the National Press Club on today's court ruling ordering journalist José Rubén Zamora to return to jail in Guatemala.

"We are deeply troubled by the decision of an appeals court to order the re-incarceration of news publisher José Rubén Zamora in what we consider to be a baseless and vindictive case brought by the Guatemalan government.

This ruling is both heartless and unjust, particularly considering the charges of asset and money laundering that led to Zamora's conviction. These charges appear to have been fabricated to punish a critical voice in Guatemala and send a chilling message to others who dare to speak out.

Journalism and the free exchange of ideas are fundamental pillars of any democratic society. José Rubén Zamora has committed no crime. His only offense is his unwavering commitment to uncovering political corruption and providing the people of Guatemala with the information they need to hold their leaders accountable.

This ongoing legal harassment has already silenced one of Guatemala's most vital independent news sources. We call on the international community to remain vigilant and not turn a blind eye to the situation in Guatemala. We also urge all supporters of press freedom to join us in demanding the immediate release of José Rubén Zamora."

