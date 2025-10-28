National Press Club: Syrian General Who Claims U.S. Journalist Killed in 2013, Fails Lie Detector Test

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from the family of Austin Tice, an award-winning journalist and veteran Marine officer who is being held in Syria.

"We note the breaking news that Bassam Hassan has failed an FBI-administered lie-detector test. His recent and outrageous assertions about our son's fate in 2013 have been proven untrue. Hassan was a Syrian General who was a key advisor to President Assad and had knowledge of Austin since he was taken in 2012.

"Without a body, a murder weapon, DNA sample or eyewitness, dozens of media published Bassam's lie that Austin was killed in 2013. They printed that his body might be found at known coordinates. It was an elaborate lie. We ask that they now ensure their readers and viewers know that the single source they relied on for their stories has been proven to be a liar.

"The FBI, which administered the polygraph to Mr. Hassan has known for months that he failed. As far as we know they have never briefed the press in this matter. They just recently briefed our family. As part of their professional duties, the FBI should confirm this fact to the press or issue a public statement. The FBI also visited the sites where Hassan claimed they would find Austin's body or DNA. This was a waste of time, but it took months to complete, which let the false story linger in the minds of the public.

"This has all been another very painful episode for our family. The U.S. Government has much information about Austin — when he received medical care, where he was held right up until the fall of Damascus. They shared that with us. There is every reason to believe Austin is alive. After years of choosing not to engage with Syria or run a safe and professional search, they now can do both. We call on the USG to begin today with renewed urgency and stay out of the business of pushing false stories about Austin's fate. He is out there. Bring him home."

The National Press Club, through its Press Freedom Center, has long supported the Tice family in this case. Austin Tice is the longest held journalist. He is currently the only U.S. journalist being held overseas. He is a 2015 John Aubuchon honoree — the Club's highest honor in press freedom. He is a past-winner of the George Polk Award.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club