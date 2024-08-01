National Press Club: Tice Family Statement On Prisoner Swaps

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement by the family of Austin Tice was released today by the National Press Club, which supports Austin's case.

"Our family is relieved and overjoyed to hear of the release of Paul, Evan, Alsu, and Vladimir today. It is especially uplifting to know that the United States Government worked with other governments around the world to make this happen.

We hope and pray that our government will also work with determination and essential engagement to make our family whole again and secure Austin's safe return. We have the same desire for every family missing a loved one."

Debra and Marc Tice

Parents of Austin Tice

Son – Brother – Uncle -- Journalist – Marine – Georgetown Law – Eagle Scout

