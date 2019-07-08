National Press Club to hold forum on coverage of gun-related violence in America with Washington Post reporters John Woodrow Cox and Wesley Lowrey July 23

On July 23, we at the National Press Club will examine these questions through the work of two highly skilled, award-winning Washington Post reporters: John Woodrow Cox and Wesley Lowrey. Cox and Lowrey have different approaches to reporting on this complicated issue, but both reporters seem to have found a way to break through the chain of dissociative and complacent coverage and provide meaningful, thought-provoking context to America's gun problem. We'll look at what makes both of their reporting styles so effective, and how their methods and practices could be replicated on other platforms, in other communities, and even as a means to tackle other social problems.