National Press Club to hold forum on coverage of gun-related violence in America with Washington Post reporters John Woodrow Cox and Wesley Lowrey July 23
Jul 08, 2019, 11:43 ET
WASHINGTON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The prevalence of gun-related violence and deaths in America – the increase in mass shootings, violent domestic disputes, officer-involved shootings, accidents and suicides – has had a profound and traumatic effect on nearly every community and every facet of society. How these incidents are covered (or ignored, or hyped) in the media can, at its worst, compound or amplify that trauma. But what can journalism at its best – the hard-nosed brand of reporting that makes you think, makes you feel, and maybe even makes you act – do for an issue like gun violence? Can good, solid journalism sustain dialogue, foster understanding, empower a citizenry, and inspire policy proposals and legislative reform?
On July 23, we at the National Press Club will examine these questions through the work of two highly skilled, award-winning Washington Post reporters: John Woodrow Cox and Wesley Lowrey. Cox and Lowrey have different approaches to reporting on this complicated issue, but both reporters seem to have found a way to break through the chain of dissociative and complacent coverage and provide meaningful, thought-provoking context to America's gun problem. We'll look at what makes both of their reporting styles so effective, and how their methods and practices could be replicated on other platforms, in other communities, and even as a means to tackle other social problems.
This event will take place in the Club's Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:00 p.m.) and is designed for young and aspiring journalists, editors who shape coverage, members of Congress and congressional staff, social policy advocates, law enforcement, journalism educators and their students, and all those who have been effected by gun violence. Admission is free, however registration is required. Please click here to register.
PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561
SOURCE National Press Club
Share this article