National Press Club To Hold Moment of Silence Event For Journalist Dylan Lyons Friday

National Press Club

Feb 23, 2023, 23:29 ET

Event:

The National Press Club will host a moment of silence for all those who wish to gather in a show of support for Spectrum News 13 journalist Dylan Lyons who was a victim of gun violence while out covering a story. Dylan was just 24 years old. The Club will also wish a complete recovery for photojournalist Jesse Walden, also injured in the shooting and now in hospital in Orlando.


When:

4pm Eastern


Where:

National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C. (Bloomberg Room) 


Who:

Eileen O'Reilly 116th President of the National Press Club


Details:

The event will be livestreamed at the Club's site: press.org and at the following address:

http://www.press.org/events/spectrum-news



President O'Reilly will make brief remarks and lead those in attendance in a moment of silence for Dylan and for Jesse's continued recovery.

Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.



