National Press Club To Hold Moment of Silence Thursday For Al Jazeera Reporter

May 11, 2022, 16:52 ET
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club will hold a moment of silence event to mark the killing of al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin. Following are the details:
When:
Thursday, May 12 at 2pm Eastern
Where:
National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045 13th Floor
Who:
Emily Wilkins, NPC Board of Governors;
What:
Wilkins will greet the audience of Press Club members and invited guests
Coverage is welcome but there will not be a Q&A as part of the event.
Entry requirements: Everyone entering the National Press Club must show a proof of vaccination and a photo ID.
Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club
SOURCE National Press Club
