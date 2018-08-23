National Press Club to honor staff of the Capital Gazette, Baltimore Sun at 45th Annual Journalism Awards Dinner Aug. 30

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Andrea Edney will present the President's Award to the staff of the Capital Gazette and several staff members of the Baltimore Sun at the National Press Club's 45TH Annual Journalism Awards Dinner this Thursday, August 30.

The honor comes just two months after the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette's offices in Annapolis, Maryland that claimed the lives of five employees and injured two others. Mere hours after the shooting, still reeling from immense trauma and the loss of their colleagues, journalists and staff carried on with a steely resolve to publish the next day's issue of the newspaper.

"The reporters and staff of the Capital Gazette and Baltimore Sun have shown incredible strength, grit and grace in the face of an unconscionable tragedy," said National Press Club President Andrea Edney. "We at the National Press Club look forward to saluting their courage and commitment to public service Thursday night."

The National Press Club's Journalism Awards honor the best in American broadcast and print journalism, recognizing outstanding reporting at both the national and regional levels across every imaginable beat.

This year's top award-winners include:

The Wall Street Journal: A team from the Wall Street Journal won the breaking news prize for its coverage of the Amazon/Whole Foods merger.

CQ Roll Call: Reporter Kate Ackley won the Lee Walczak Award for Political Analysis and John Donnelly, a National Press Club member, won the Michael A. Dornheim Award.

Reuters: A team from Reuters won the consumer news-newspaper prize for a thorough look at levels of lead contamination in water.

For a full list of winners of the 2018 National Press Club Journalism Awards please click here.

