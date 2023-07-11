National Press Club To Host Briefing: "Evan Gershkovich Case After 100 Days"

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russian security services March 29, 2023 while reporting in Russia and has been held in a Moscow prison ever since. His detention has now been extended until at least Aug. 30.

On Thursday, July 13th at 11 a.m. the National Press Club is hosting a press briefing on the case so far. Following the White House confirming prisoner swap talks with Russia and ahead of next week's read-a-thon of his work, this briefing will examine the first 100 days of Evan's detention, it's impact on his family, and what this case tells us about Russia's criminalization of journalism and press freedom worldwide.

Briefers include:

Paul Beckett, Washington Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal

Danielle Gershkovich, sister of Evan Gershkovich

Jason Conti, General Counsel, Dow Jones & Co.

Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club

Jason Rezaian, Global Opinions columnist, The Washington Post

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

The event is open to members of the National Press Club and credentialed media.

