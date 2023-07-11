National Press Club To Host Briefing: "Evan Gershkovich Case After 100 Days"

News provided by

National Press Club

11 Jul, 2023, 14:43 ET

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russian security services March 29, 2023 while reporting in Russia and has been held in a Moscow prison ever since. His detention has now been extended until at least Aug. 30.

On Thursday, July 13th at 11 a.m. the National Press Club is hosting a press briefing on the case so far. Following the White House confirming prisoner swap talks with Russia and ahead of next week's read-a-thon of his work, this briefing will examine the first 100 days of Evan's detention, it's impact on his family, and what this case tells us about Russia's criminalization of journalism and press freedom worldwide.

Briefers include:
Paul Beckett, Washington Bureau Chief, The Wall Street Journal
Danielle Gershkovich, sister of Evan Gershkovich
Jason Conti, General Counsel, Dow Jones & Co.
Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club
Jason Rezaian, Global Opinions columnist, The Washington Post

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

The event is open to members of the National Press Club and credentialed media.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club

Also from this source

NPC leaders demand accountability for murder of Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez

National Press Club to Host the Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler at a Headliners Luncheon on Monday, July 17

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.