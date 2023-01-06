National Press Club to Host Special Advance Screening: Turn Every Page Documentary

National Press Club
Jan 06, 2023, 16:48 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Pictures Classics will host an advance movie screening of TURN EVERY PAGE – THE ADVENTURES OF ROBERT CARO AND ROBERT GOTTLIEB on Tuesday, Jan 10, 7:00pm at @PressClubDC including Q&A with Director Lizzie Gottlieb. For more information: sonyclassics.com/film/turneverypage/. To RSVP, email [email protected]
Media contact: Shannon Moore of Allied Global Marketing at 202-742-8744 or [email protected]
SOURCE National Press Club
