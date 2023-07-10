National Press Club to Host the Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler at a Headliners Luncheon on Monday, July 17

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEC Chair Gary Gensler will address artificial intelligence and securities regulation at a National Press Club Luncheon at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has indicated on its regulatory agenda that it intends to propose rules in the next few months "related to investment adviser conflicts in the use of predictive data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and similar technologies in connection with certain investor interactions."

SEC Chair Gary Gensler
Gensler was nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate in April 2021 to head the five-member SEC. He has embarked on a wide-ranging and aggressive regulatory agenda that has drawn intense praise and criticism. He has said his goal is to improve the efficiency and transparency of financial markets and reduce costs for investors.

This in-person event begins with lunch in the Club ballroom at 12:30 p.m. Remarks begin at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Club members may purchase tickets for $25. Non-member tickets cost $45. For all ticketing-related questions, please email [email protected]. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put GENSLER on the subject line and email to [email protected]. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C.

Press Contact: Kate Helster, [email protected], 202-662-7525

