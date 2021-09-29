National Press Club To Mark 3rd Anniversary of Murder of Washington Post's Jamal Khashoggi

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Event:

The National Press Club is marking the 3rd anniversary of the murder of Washington Post Opinion Contributor Jamal Khashoggi with a moment of silence Friday, Oct. 1 followed by brief remarks from Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews. (Note: the actual anniversary of Mr. Khashoggi's murder is Saturday, Oct. 2.)

When:

Friday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

Where:

The National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20045. The event will take place in the lobby of the Club by the staircase on the 13th Floor.

Details:

Club members will gather for a brief moment of silence to mark the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi who was murdered in Istanbul while visiting the embassy of Saudi Arabia there on official business. At the time Mr. Khashoggi was living in Virginia and working as a contributor to Washington Post Opinions. In November 2018, the Club honored Khashoggi, with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom which was accepted by Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan on behalf of the Khashoggi family.

Lisa Nicole Matthews is the 114th President of the National Press Club and Assignment Manager, U.S. Video Associated Press.

Contact: Bill McCarren, [email protected] or 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

Related Links

http://press.org

