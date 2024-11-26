National Press Club: Verdict in National Security Case of Dong Yuyu on Expected Thursday Evening

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Beijing court is expected to announce a verdict in the national security trial of journalist and Nieman Fellow Dong Yuyu on Thanksgiving evening according to sources familiar with court proceedings.

The trial itself was completed in July 2023 and Dong Yuyu has been held since then with no verdict. He has not been allowed to see or speak to his family since his arrest at a Beijing restaurant in February of 2022.

Beijing's No. 2 Intermediate People's Court is scheduled to issue its judgment in his case at 9:30 a.m. Friday in China (8:30 p.m. ET Thursday). In the past, the Chinese court system has selected Western holidays to release news as it is a time when the public is focused on other matters.

The Press Club will have a statement regarding the verdict when more information is available and court documents have been released.

