National Primary Care Leader MDVIP Expands Texas Footprint to Over 110 Physicians in the State

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP, the market leader in personalized healthcare with a network of over 1,100 doctors, today announced the addition of two new affiliated practices to its growing primary care footprint both in the southwest and nationally. Board-certified internist Mousumi Chanda-Kim, M.D., in Austin, and board-certified family medicine physician Steven Spencer, M.D., F.A.A.F.P., in Katy, have joined MDVIP to deliver a better healthcare experience with an emphasis on wellness and prevention. The new practices further expand MDVIP's footprint to over 110 affiliated physicians in Texas.

Mousumi Chanda-Kim, M.D., a board-certified internist in Austin, Texas, joins the MDVIP network to deliver more personalized primary care. Steven Spencer, M.D., F.A.A.F.P., a board-certified family medicine physician in Katy, Texas, joins the MDVIP network to deliver more personalized primary care.

"I believe that practicing medicine must involve creating a collaborative bond between physician and patient, built on trust and compassion," said Dr. Chanda-Kim, who has been treating patients in Austin for 21 years. "As an MDVIP affiliate, I am able to work more closely with patients to help improve both longevity and quality of life, promote wellness and uncover underlying medical conditions in their early stages before they become full blown."

"As a family doctor practicing in the Katy community for 30 years, I believe that time is invaluable in forming a strong relationship with my patients as well as providing comprehensive tools to help map out a more customized healthcare plan," said Dr. Spencer. "This approach has shown to lead to improved patient outcomes, specifically in chronic illness like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which can result in reduced hospitalizations and lower readmission rates."

Smaller Practice, Personalized Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, allowing them to spend more time with patients and provide more individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, patients receive the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide ongoing coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Other benefits include same or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone, and many offer telehealth appointments for services that can be performed remotely. In addition, the MDVIP Connect website and app allows patients to communicate with their doctor online, access personal health records and obtain meal plans, workout programs and other healthcare resources. Should an emergent need arise while a patient is traveling, physicians can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician.

Proven Health Outcomes

MDVIP is at the forefront of healthcare research, with ten published studies in peer-reviewed medical journals. Findings demonstrate better health outcomes among patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices compared to those in traditional primary care practices.

79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients

$300 million savings for Medicare in one year

savings for Medicare in one year 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP has also partnered with the global research firm Ipsos to conduct national "consumer IQ" surveys addressing Americans' knowledge and views on major health concerns, including brain health, heart disease, obesity and the impact of COVID-19 on physical and mental health.

About Mousumi Chanda-Kim, M.D.

Dr. Chanda-Kim received her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Central Texas Medical Foundation in Austin, and her internship at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Chanda-Kim previously served as Chief of Staff at Seton Medical Center Hays, as well as Medical Director of Seton Southwest Hospital and Robinson Creek Hospice. For more information about Dr. Chanda-Kim, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/MousumiChandaKimMD.

About Steven Spencer, M.D., F.A.A.F.P

Dr. Spencer received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He completed his residency and internship in Family Medicine at Southwest Memorial Hospital at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Board certified in Family Medicine, Dr. Spencer is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital. For more information about Dr. Spencer, visit https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/StevenSpencerMD.

Click here for a list of all MDVIP-affiliated physicians in Texas.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,100 primary care physicians and over 350,000 patients focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. The company, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, has been a Great Place to Work-Certified® company since 2018 and is recognized by Fortune as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Healthcare. Learn more about MDVIP at www.mdvip.com. Follow MDVIP on Facebook.com/MDVIP and Twitter @MDVIP.

Media Contact:

Nancy Udell

561-310-5455

[email protected]

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

