National Prosecco Week 2026 Reinforces Prosecco DOC's Place at the Heart of America's Sparkling Wine Culture

Through expanded nationwide digital and retail partnerships, educational programming, and appearances at some of the country's leading culinary festivals, the ninth edition of the campaign demonstrated the continued momentum of Prosecco DOC across the U.S. market.

NEW YORK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the ninth annual National Prosecco Week (NPW), which took place from June 15–21, 2026 across the United States. This year's campaign continued the vibrant visual identity surrounding the core message of "Sharing the Italian Way of Life!", emphasizing the social, accessible, and celebratory spirit of Prosecco DOC.

With activations spanning key U.S. markets, National Prosecco Week 2026 brought together trade professionals, media, and consumers through a dynamic series of events, partnerships, and digital initiatives all designed to spotlight Prosecco DOC's versatility and widespread appeal.

As part of the National Prosecco Week 2026 retail activations, the campaign engaged an expansive network of over 2,200 total accounts. Key retail highlights included dedicated in-store tastings at Whole Foods locations in Florida, as well as impactful displays at select locations of Spec's, HEB, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and other major partners, including GoPuff, Costco Wholesale, Total Wine & More, Albertsons Vons Pavilions, Twin Liquors, Binny's Beverage Depot, and Super Buy-Rite, which were all instrumental in driving increased visibility and sales throughout the program. The campaign was also bolstered by a highly successful distributor education program in partnership with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. SGWS and the Consorzio conducted training sessions across five U.S. markets, including Louisville, Baltimore, Columbia, Charleston, and Cincinnati, reaching over 200 sales representatives. These sessions were designed to build product confidence and increase knowledge of Prosecco DOC's authenticity and quality cues.

As part of the 2026 strategy, National Prosecco Week prioritized high-impact activations at premium wine and food festivals across the United States, sharing the Italian Way of Living with local consumers and trade alike. At festivals like the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience and Aspen Food & Wine Classic, Prosecco DOC's dedicated footprints served as dynamic hubs, actively engaging influential media figures and top-tier trade professionals.

At the New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE), which took place from June 11-13th, Prosecco DOC brought the elegant style of America's favorite sparkling wine together with the vibrant and colorful spirit of New Orleans. Prosecco DOC participated in three distinct events at NOWFE; first, the Tournament of Rosés, which featured a competition between sparkling and still rosé wines from around the globe. This activation drove awareness for the fast-growing Prosecco DOC Rosé category, which now represents 9% of the region's total production as consumer demand for rosé continues to climb across the United States. The activities at NOWFE also included a dedicated Prosecco DOC masterclass titled Prosecco DOC: Sharing the Italian Way of Life, led by Nicole Maddox, the Head Sommelier for the Emeril Lagasse Group, and the Grand Tasting, the traditional walk-around tasting event where attendees enjoyed pairing Prosecco DOC's fresh and food-friendly style with local southern cuisine.

From June 19–21, Prosecco DOC made a standout impression at the iconic Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, one of the nation's most prestigious culinary events, engaging an influential audience of trade professionals, media, chefs, sommeliers, and affluent consumers. Throughout the three-day festival, the denomination came to life through a dynamic branded activation in the Grand Tasting Pavilion inspired by Prosecco DOC's partnership with the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games earlier this year. The custom après-ski activation, complete with winter sports gear and other sought-after merchandise, perfectly complemented the festival's celebration of Food & Wine's Sports Issue. Prosecco DOC also served as the featured welcome pour for a sold-out culinary demonstration led by acclaimed chef and Food Network personality, Ayesha Nurdjaja. Prosecco DOC's presence at the festival showcased the denomination's versatility and food-friendly appeal while reinforcing its place among one of the nation's most influential wine and culinary communities.

National Prosecco Week 2026 came to life across social media through an integrated network of lifestyle creators, experienced bartenders, and hospitality voices who showcased the versatility of Prosecco DOC across a wide range of occasions, from aperitivo and brunch time to relaxing at home to elevated cocktail culture. Together, these authentic partnerships generated hundreds of pieces of original content that inspired consumers across America to discover new ways to enjoy Prosecco DOC while reinforcing its role as the sparkling wine at the heart of modern Italian lifestyle.

The campaign sparked meaningful engagement across digital platforms, demonstrating not only the growing relevance of Prosecco DOC among American consumers but also the power of creator-led storytelling in bringing the category to new audiences and everyday moments.

Returning for its third consecutive year with an exciting new format, the 2026 National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition once again celebrated the creativity of America's bartending community while showcasing the many different ways of mixing in Prosecco DOC behind the bar. Bartenders from across the country were invited to create original cocktails with Prosecco DOC at their core, demonstrating its ability to elevate contemporary cocktail culture well beyond the classic Prosecco DOC-based cocktails that have exploded in popularity in recent years.

Following a competitive judging process led by an expert panel that included renowned mixologist Livio Lauro, 10 finalists were selected and featured, alongside their cocktails, on the National Prosecco Week website. Consumers were invited to participate by voting on social media for their favorite creation, turning the competition into a nationwide celebration of creativity and engagement. Sebastian Moreno, a bartender at the Greensboro, NC cocktail bar Yokai, earned the title of 2026 National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition Finalist with his winning cocktail, Affogato di Pesca, after receiving the highest number of public votes.

The competition received additional visibility through an exclusive media partnership with VinePair, one of the United States' leading beverage publications. Throughout National Prosecco Week, VinePair amplified the competition across its editorial and social channels, including dedicated newsletter features, social media content, and sponsored banners, introducing the finalists and their creations to its highly engaged audience of drinks professionals and cocktail enthusiasts, further reinforcing Prosecco DOC's place at the forefront of today's modern drinking culture.

In New York City, National Prosecco Week amplified its footprint by partnering with All About Italy magazine for Italian Aperitif Week, a cultural initiative dedicated to bringing authentic Italian aperitivo culture to life. Throughout the campaign, the collaboration featured exclusive, signature Prosecco DOC cocktails across ten iconic venues in Manhattan and Brooklyn, ranging from luxury rooftop bars and fine dining destinations to contemporary cocktail lounges and gourmet pizzerias. The activations successfully engaged urban consumers and showcased Prosecco DOC's exceptional versatility in the premium mixology world.

"National Prosecco Week has evolved into much more than a promotional campaign; rather, it is a reflection of how deeply Prosecco DOC has become part of the American way of enjoying wine," said Giancarlo Guidolin, President of Consorzio Prosecco DOC. "From aperitivo moments to food, travel, and everyday celebrations, consumers continue to embrace Prosecco DOC as an authentic expression of Italian lifestyle. As our most important export market, the United States remain central to our vision, and we will continue investing in education and meaningful partnerships that strengthen the connection between our territory and American consumers."

The following 17 Prosecco DOC brands participated in the ninth edition of National Prosecco Week: Avissi, Bisol, Borgoluce, Brilla!, Flor, La Gioiosa, La Marca, Masottina, Mionetto, Montelvini, Perlino, Pizzolato, Risata, Riondo, Torresella, Valdo, & Villa Sandi.

The Prosecco DOC Consortium thanks its retail, trade, and media partners, as well as all participants, bartenders, and influencers, for contributing to the success of National Prosecco Week 2026. More information on how NPW has evolved over the years can be found on its website.

About National Prosecco Week:

National Prosecco Week is the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC in the US yet and centers on a nationwide e-commerce and retail promotion, now with over 1,000 e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores across 30 states. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tasting, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All National Prosecco Week activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed on a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines. For more information, check out the National Prosecco Week website.

About Prosecco DOC

The Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was established in 2009 to coordinate and manage Prosecco DOC production. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, wine producers and sparkling wine houses—to safeguard the quality of Prosecco and promote the wines to consumers worldwide. Every bottle of Prosecco DOC can be identified by the State label on the neck as a guarantee of authenticity. In 2020, the Prosecco DOC Rosé category was approved, leading to a new area of growth for the Consortium. The Prosecco DOC Consortium remains focused on the continued growth of the denomination and that production regulations are always complied with. For more information about Prosecco DOC and the Consortium, visit https://www.prosecco.wine/en/

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