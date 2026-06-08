Prosecco DOC Announces New and Returning Retail Partners for 9th and Largest Edition of National Prosecco Week

Leading U.S. retailers, including Total Wine & More, Costco Wholesale, Albertsons Vons Pavilions, Binny's Beverage Depot, Twin Liquors and more, join the nationwide celebration.

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 9th edition of National Prosecco Week set to take place from June 15th to 21st, 2026, the Prosecco DOC Consorzio is pleased to announce an expanded roster of retail partners across the United States, marking the campaign's largest edition to date. This year's program will bring Prosecco DOC closer to consumers through a wide range of in-store activations, digital promotions, tastings, and educational opportunities designed to celebrate one of America's most beloved sparkling wine categories.

The 2026 campaign welcomes a dynamic mix of national, regional, and digital retail partners, including Total Wine & More, Super Buy-Rite, Binny's Beverage Depot, Twin Liquors, Albertsons Vons Pavilions, Costco Wholesale, BevMo!, Gopuff and more. Together, these partners will help expand the reach of National Prosecco Week across key U.S. markets, reinforcing the continued momentum of Prosecco DOC and the category's strong appeal among American consumers.

For Total Wine & More, National Prosecco Week offers an opportunity to engage consumers across multiple touchpoints. "National Prosecco Week is a strong opportunity for Total Wine to deepen customer engagement around one of the most dynamic categories in sparkling wine," said Julie Wagner, Wine Director at Total Wine & More. "Through in-store tastings, social media storytelling, and targeted email outreach, we're creating multiple touchpoints that inspire discovery and help drive awareness and celebrate the category in a meaningful way."

Twin Liquors also returns as a key partner, bringing the campaign to its Texas customer base through local promotions and in-store experiences. "National Prosecco Week delivers a flexible, collaborative program for Twin Liquors, pairing strong agency support and national marketing with the local promotions and in-store experiences we offer our customers," said Sandra Spalding, Director of Marketing at Twin Liquors.

At Binny's Beverage Depot, the campaign continues to serve as a valuable platform to spotlight the quality, value, and versatility of Prosecco DOC. "The National Prosecco Week promotion really highlights the quality and value that Prosecco DOC represents in our sparkling wine category," said Doug Jeffirs, Director of Wine Sales at Binny's Beverage Depot. "It's no wonder that Prosecco is one of the shining spots in our sales right now, and National Prosecco Week puts the spotlight directly on it!"

For Buy-Rite, participation aligns with a broader focus on category growth. "We don't participate just to be part of the noise, we participate because it supports our broader category strategy," said Angelo Martelli, General Manager at Buy Rite. "When Prosecco grows, our sparkling segment grows."

The campaign arrives at a time of continued global growth for the denomination. In 2025, Prosecco DOC reached 667 million bottles produced, with an estimated retail value of €3.6 billion. The foreign market accounts for 82% of total sales, equal to 547 million bottles and €2.95 billion in value. Prosecco DOC Rosé also continues to perform strongly, representing 9% of production, while sparkling Prosecco DOC accounts for 77.8% of total production.

If you're a retailer, restaurant, importer, or distributor interested in joining the celebration, you can register here. For the latest information on National Prosecco Week and how to get involved, please visit the official website and follow Prosecco DOC on Facebook (@proseccodocusa) and Instagram (@proseccodoc_usa).

About National Prosecco Week:

National Prosecco Week is the biggest nationwide celebration of Prosecco DOC in the US yet, taking place from June 15-21 2026. The campaign centers on a nationwide e-commerce and retail promotion, now with over 1,000 e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores across 30 states. The campaign also includes a full digital media and marketing program, strategic media partnerships and influencer activations, such as Instagram Live tasting, virtual seminars, and e-commerce retail promotions. All National Prosecco Week activities seek to educate media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and showcase its ability to be enjoyed on a variety of occasions and with a wide range of cuisines. For more information, check out the National Prosecco Week website.

Media Contact:

Flaminia Gubernari (Account Executive)

[email protected]

SOURCE Prosecco DOC