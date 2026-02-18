National Restaurant Association Show Names 20 Kitchen Innovations Award Recipients for 2026

News provided byInforma Connect
Feb 18, 2026, 11:05 ET
Labor pressures and operational efficiency define this year's Kitchen Innovations selections
CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® has selected 20 recipients of its 2026 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards, recognizing foodservice equipment and technology designed to support day-to-day foodservice execution through smarter automation, sustainability, and operational resilience.
This year's class of awardees reflects the realities operators are managing on the ground, including workforce constraints, tighter margins, and limited room for disruption during service. The selected solutions focus on helping kitchens maintain consistency and speed during peak service, with equipment and systems designed for day-to-day use.
"Operators are no longer experimenting with technology; they are relying on it," said Tom Cindric, president of exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice Group. "This year's Kitchen Innovations recipients reflect how kitchens are using equipment and technology that support consistent execution, faster workflows, and better decision-making under real operating conditions."
The 2026 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients are:
3M™ ScaleGard High-Flux Reverse Osmosis System
Aqua-Pure
SP Genix Bio-Degradeable Degreaser
BDGR LLC
Ultra Jar
Blendtec
DC:02 Food Defroster & Chiller
CNSRV Inc.
Pest Intelligence Powered by ECOLAB3D™
Ecolab
Randell HCI Drop-In Combination Well
Electrolux Professional, Inc
6-Burner Programmable Induction Range
Hatco Corporation
FT2000 Flight-Type Dishmachine
Hobart
Pizza Prep Table with Refrigerated Catch Pans
Hoshizaki
Pro Series Electric Wafer Plate Range
Imperial MFG
Commercial Growing Unit
Instafarm®
Fresh'n Squeeze® 1800 Citrus Juicer
JBT Marel
SYPP
Marco Beverage Systems
M-iQ Cup Flight-Type Dishmachine
MEIKO USA, Inc.
Al Dente AI-Powered Cooking System
Next Robot Inc.
Genesis Countertop Blender
Replenish®
Steam Shell Griddle
Southbend
PowerLuxe Battery Powered Buffet Equipment
Spring USA
Planit POD® Fermentation Chamber
Waring Commercial Products
Tri-Temp Pizza Prep Table
West Star Industries
The 2026 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients will be showcased in the Kitchen Innovations Showroom, where attendees can see the solutions in action and assess how they perform in working kitchen environments.
For more than two decades, the Kitchen Innovations Awards have recognized foodservice equipment and technology that address real-world operational challenges. Submissions are evaluated by an independent panel of operators, consultants, and industry experts, with criteria centered on practical application, ease of implementation, and long-term value.
Reflecting on the level of competition and interest among judges, Christine Guyott, FCSI, RDN, executive principal and partner at Rippe Associates, said, "It really makes the KI awards special to capture the attention of judges from all walks of our industry," said Christine Guyott, FCSI, RDN, executive principal and partner at Rippe Associates. "That is a special distinction."
In addition to the KI Showroom, attendees can explore programming focused on foodservice equipment and operational decision-making, including a dedicated session tied to the Kitchen Innovations Awards taking place on Saturday, May 16, at the Discovery Theater.
The 2026 National Restaurant Association Show takes place May 16–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago.
For more information on the Kitchen Innovations Awards or to register for the National Restaurant Association Show, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com.
About The National Restaurant Association Show
The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Informa Connect in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.
