National Restaurant Association Show Names 20 Kitchen Innovations Award Recipients for 2026

Labor pressures and operational efficiency define this year's Kitchen Innovations selections

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show® has selected 20 recipients of its 2026 Kitchen Innovations (KI) Awards, recognizing foodservice equipment and technology designed to support day-to-day foodservice execution through smarter automation, sustainability, and operational resilience.

This year's class of awardees reflects the realities operators are managing on the ground, including workforce constraints, tighter margins, and limited room for disruption during service. The selected solutions focus on helping kitchens maintain consistency and speed during peak service, with equipment and systems designed for day-to-day use.

"Operators are no longer experimenting with technology; they are relying on it," said Tom Cindric, president of exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice Group. "This year's Kitchen Innovations recipients reflect how kitchens are using equipment and technology that support consistent execution, faster workflows, and better decision-making under real operating conditions."

The 2026 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients are:

3M™ ScaleGard High-Flux Reverse Osmosis System

Aqua-Pure

SP Genix Bio-Degradeable Degreaser

BDGR LLC

Ultra Jar

Blendtec

DC:02 Food Defroster & Chiller

CNSRV Inc.

Pest Intelligence Powered by ECOLAB3D™

Ecolab

Randell HCI Drop-In Combination Well

Electrolux Professional, Inc

6-Burner Programmable Induction Range

Hatco Corporation

FT2000 Flight-Type Dishmachine

Hobart

Pizza Prep Table with Refrigerated Catch Pans

Hoshizaki

Pro Series Electric Wafer Plate Range

Imperial MFG

Commercial Growing Unit

Instafarm®

Fresh'n Squeeze® 1800 Citrus Juicer

JBT Marel

SYPP

Marco Beverage Systems

M-iQ Cup Flight-Type Dishmachine

MEIKO USA, Inc.

Al Dente AI-Powered Cooking System

Next Robot Inc.

Genesis Countertop Blender

Replenish®

Steam Shell Griddle

Southbend

PowerLuxe Battery Powered Buffet Equipment

Spring USA

Planit POD® Fermentation Chamber

Waring Commercial Products

Tri-Temp Pizza Prep Table

West Star Industries

The 2026 Kitchen Innovations Award recipients will be showcased in the Kitchen Innovations Showroom, where attendees can see the solutions in action and assess how they perform in working kitchen environments.

For more than two decades, the Kitchen Innovations Awards have recognized foodservice equipment and technology that address real-world operational challenges. Submissions are evaluated by an independent panel of operators, consultants, and industry experts, with criteria centered on practical application, ease of implementation, and long-term value.

Reflecting on the level of competition and interest among judges, Christine Guyott, FCSI, RDN, executive principal and partner at Rippe Associates, said, "It really makes the KI awards special to capture the attention of judges from all walks of our industry," said Christine Guyott, FCSI, RDN, executive principal and partner at Rippe Associates. "That is a special distinction."

In addition to the KI Showroom, attendees can explore programming focused on foodservice equipment and operational decision-making, including a dedicated session tied to the Kitchen Innovations Awards taking place on Saturday, May 16, at the Discovery Theater.

The 2026 National Restaurant Association Show takes place May 16–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago.

For more information on the Kitchen Innovations Awards or to register for the National Restaurant Association Show, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com.

