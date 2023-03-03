National Retailer, Veterinary Emergency Group, Joins David S. Brown Enterprises, at Woodholme Square

OWINGS MILLS, Md., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Emergency Group is a New York-based veterinary hospital with 40 locations across 14 states. The popular emergency pet care company recently signed a lease with David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD. and will open their newest location in Summer 2023 at Woodholme Square Shopping Center at 1858 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville, MD.

Veterinary Emergency Group is known as a company that cares for people and their pets when they need it most. The company has revolutionized pet emergency care with a distinctive customer experience, a highly trained emergency focused staff and on-site advanced diagnostic tools and treatments. The pet care organization focuses on emergency veterinary medicine only and acts as a partner and extension of a primary veterinarian for after-hours emergency care. Patients see a doctor right away and can stay with their pet through every step of the process.

"This location offers VEG visibility and easy access within the community for customers who need emergency pet care. We look forward to being open 24/7 to help people and their pets when they need it most," stated Jennifer Hanlon, Director of Real Estate at VEG. "David S. Brown has been great to work with, from our initial interest in the location, through leasing and now as we as we prepare to move into our construction phase, they have been responsive, helpful, and supportive. We are excited for our tenancy in their building" added Jennifer Hanlon.

"Veterinarian Emergency Group is at the top of their field as far as providing emergency veterinarian care to the public on a 24/7 basis," stated Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Retail Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "Their business has transformed pet emergency care with a single mission of helping people and their pets when they need it most. We are elated to bring their knowledge and experience to the Pikesville and Owings Mills area." Ken Bernstein added.

Woodholme Square is a highly visible location 1/2 mile north of Beltway Exit 20 at Reisterstown Road where over 40,000 cars drive by the location per day. With a total of 61,000 square feet of office and retail space on 2 levels and an abundance of free onsite parking, the center holds other tenants such as Verizon Wireless, Yogolaada, Metro Broker Jewelers, Fitness Together and Nationwide Insurance among others. Woodholme Square is in the center of the Owings Mills/ Pikesville growth area.

About David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland, we are a full-service real estate company. Our mission is to serve our community through socially conscious development, high-quality construction, and innovative design. For additional information, please visit www.davidsbrown.com.

About Veterinary Emergency Group

Established in 2014, Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is a company founded on a single mission: helping people and their pets when they need it most. VEG's rapidly growing group of hospitals has revolutionized the pet emergency experience with a customer-centered approach, rapid response times, and a highly trained emergency-focused staff. VEG currently has 40 hospitals operating in 14 states including Arizona, California, Connecticut, New York, DC, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. To locate a VEG hospital near you or for more information, please visit veg.vet .

