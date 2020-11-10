National Safety Council Names Mark Chung as VP, Roadway Safety

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to NSC, where his experience will help position us for additional growth and impact in the roadway safety space," said Lorraine M. Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "We lose 100 people on our roadways on an average day, and we know that number is unacceptable. As transportation continues to evolve, technology and new forms of mobility will play key roles in eliminating roadway deaths. We look forward to leveraging Mark's expertise throughout that evolution."

In his role as Vice President, Roadway, Chung will be responsible for leading roadway safety initiatives at NSC that range from overseeing and growing its defensive driving programs to managing the Road to Zero Coalition, a national effort with 1,500 other roadway safety organizations to eliminate roadway deaths by 2050. Chung will draw upon years of business and marketing experience with the automotive industry. During his tenure with SAE International, Chung helped accelerate the organization's broader transformation into becoming an industry-convening, growth-oriented, knowledge-based organization that served the automotive, aerospace, and commercial vehicle sectors.

As SAE International's strategic marketing lead, Chung led discovery and validation activities of new product extension concepts covering emerging and unsettled areas of mobility. As general manager, Chung led the development and tactical execution of midterm regional strategic plans for Europe and Asia to increase total global revenue from $12 million to more than $15 million in three years.

Previously, Chung held strategic marketing and business roles at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company, Cummins, Inc., Yokohama Tire Corporation, Ford Motor Company, and Seoul-based Kaya Media and Yolimon Publishing.

Chung earned his Master of Business Administration from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

"I'm excited to join NSC and leverage my business and marketing experience to advance roadway safety for all our stakeholders," Chung said. "The future of mobility depends on us keeping safety at the core of everything we do. I am committed to ensuring NSC leads that conversation, as well as the work to eliminate preventable injuries and deaths on the road."

NSC partnered with Koya Leadership Partners, the executive recruiting firm that specializes in mission-driven searches, on the comprehensive national search that resulted in Chung's recruitment.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

