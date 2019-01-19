National School Choice Week 2019 Begins with 40,549 Events Across America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week 2019 begins today, kicking off the largest series of education-focused events and activities in American history.

More than 10.8 million people are expected to participate in a record-breaking 40,549 events and activities during the week. Events — which include thousands of school fairs, information sessions, and open houses in addition to 70 large-scale celebrations — help to inform families about the different K-12 schools available to their children.

"Every child deserves a great education, and students have more opportunities to succeed when they can attend schools that challenge them, motivate them, and inspire them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "All kids are unique and have different interests and needs, which is why we raise awareness of all types of schools — traditional public, charter, magnet, private, online, and home education. We encourage parents to evaluate these options for their children during National School Choice Week and to start the school search process so that they have enough time to schedule school visits and ask questions in advance of the next school year."

National School Choice Week events and activities are planned by 21,255 schools, 15,300 individual families, and thousands of homeschool groups, organizations, chambers of commerce, individual teachers, and college campus groups.

National School Choice Week has been celebrated since 2011, with continued and significant year-over-year growth in participation. In addition to events and activities, elected officials from all levels of government use the week to encourage parents to explore the education options for their children.

More than 500 mayors, county leaders, and governors — along with a unanimous United States Senate and President Donald Trump — have issued proclamations recognizing the week.



"School choice is personal, and it is about matching students up with education environments that work best for them," continued Campanella. "The growth in National School Choice Week reflects the fact that families want and need more information about these options."

