National School Choice Week Begins as Governors, States Expand Education Options

28,000 events scheduled; 28 governors issue proclamations

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today, with more than 28,000 events and activities taking place across the United States.

The week, which gives parents an opportunity to explore K–12 education options for their children, carries added significance this year. Recent surveys released this month show the number of parents searching for schools reached a five-year high last year, as education options for families continue to expand.

More than 30 states have created or expanded state-level public and private school choice programs over the past five years. In recent weeks, 19 states have announced plans to participate in a new federal tax credit scholarship program, and 28 governors have issued proclamations recognizing School Choice Week in their states.

Events during the week include school fairs, information sessions, open houses, parent nights, and other activities organized by 26,444 schools with a combined enrollment of 10.3 million students, spanning more than 70% of U.S. counties. In addition, 48 landmarks across 38 states—including Niagara Falls, the Wrigley Building Clock Tower in Chicago, and Los Angeles Union Station—will illuminate in the week's signature yellow and red colors.

Organizers at the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation say the week provides an ideal opportunity for parents to consider public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and other nontraditional education options available to their children.

"National School Choice Week is happening in 2026 during an incredible moment of transformation for K–12 education, when parents have more options for their children than ever before," said Andrew Campanella, chairman and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "But families who want to consider their options will benefit by starting that process now, rather than waiting until summer break."

