This week: Rhode Island parents consider education options

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National School Choice Week begins today in Rhode Island and across the country, focusing on helping parents find the right K–12 schools for their children.

Across the Ocean State, more than 100 schools are taking part by hosting open houses, information sessions, parent nights, and other events.

Learning choices for Rhode Island kids include public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and non-traditional schooling. Parents can access a free guide to school choice in Rhode Island at: schoolchoiceweek.com/rhode-island

"We're excited to see the energy that schools and parents are bringing to the Week this year and hopeful that many kids will find their way to a great new school environment for the fall," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

"School choice helps students in Rhode Island by giving families real options to find a learning environment where their child can thrive because every child learns differently, and families deserve the freedom to choose a school that best fits their child's needs, interests, and learning style," said Tanille L, Parent.

National School Choice Week runs until January 31, 2026. Organized by the nonprofit National School Choice Awareness Foundation , the week shines a positive spotlight on all K–12 options available for families.

SOURCE National School Choice Week