National School Choice Week Kicks Off with a Live Broadcast Featuring Students from All 50 States

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With in-person celebrations on a hiatus this year, National School Choice Week (January 24-30, 2021) will bring families across the nation together through new digital and socially-distanced celebration activities, beginning with a live broadcast virtual event for the first time in the Week's eleven year history.

The kickoff celebration will premiere noon Eastern Time on Monday, Jan. 25 and will feature students from all 50 U.S. states celebrating educational choice. From Alabama to Wyoming, and from traditional public school, public charter school, public magnet school, private school, online school, to homeschooling students, the video will capture the national scope and hope-filled spirit of K-12 school choice.

Families, educators, and community members from across the country will tune into the virtual kick-off celebration and share their own school choice story during a #schoolchoice social media "MeetUp" following the video. The festivities will be hosted at schoolchoiceweek.com/kick-off .

During a turbulent school year, with interest in learning about school choice skyrocketing, National School Choice Week empowers moms and dads to explore their children's learning options and speak up for the importance of school choice.

School choice refers to the process of parents actively choosing traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online schools, or homeschooling for their children. For the 2020-2021 school year, the majority of American families considered a new or different learning environment for their child.

In June 2020, National School Choice Week participants were asked to make socially-distanced or virtual celebration plans for this January, and the families, schools, and organizations celebrating this year have risen to the challenge with resourcefulness and creativity.

As a result, the Week will feature dozens of iconic state landmarks lighting up in National School Choice Week's signature colors, drive-in movie screenings, drive-thru scavenger hunts, social media contests, virtual school fairs, and more. This year's more than 33,000 celebrations are independently planned by schools, homeschool groups, community organizations, and individuals.

"An unprecedented number of parents seek answers and flexibility in their children's education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This week, we invite all Americans to share with others about learning opportunities in their state, so that all parents have the resources they need to make an informed school choice."

National School Choice Week is a not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

More information and resources for journalists covering the Week can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/coverage . More information for families can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/mystate .

SOURCE National School Choice Week